Stevie Chalmers, Celtic legend and European Cup winner, dies aged 83

Stevie Chalmers, scorer of Celtic’s winning goal in the 1967 European Cup final, has died at the age of 83, the club have announced.

Stevie Chalmers with the European Cup in 2014. Picture: SNS

Chalmers etched his name into Celtic folklore when he scored the decisive goal in the Lisbon Lions’ 2-1 victory over Inter Milan.

A statement from his family, issued via the club, read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stevie Chalmers, our loving father and devoted husband to Sadie. The Celtic legend was surrounded by family when he sadly passed away early this morning.”

Chalmers had been suffering from dementia in recent years. His death comes a week after Billy McNeill, captain of the Lisbon Lions, also died.

The statement added: “In recent times Stevie endured the toughest of battles, but just as he approached every game in a green and white jersey, he tackled his long-term illness with much bravery and dignity.”

Stevie Chalmers prior to the 1964/65 season. Picture: SNS

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton, now a TV and radio pundit, tweeted: “Such a sad week. RIP Stevie Chalmers.”

Chalmers, a Glaswegian, was one of Celtic’s greatest goalscorers, netting 231 times in 12 years for the club. He also won four league titles and three Scottish Cups as well as earning five caps for Scotland.

“He felt honoured and privileged to have played alongside the Lisbon Lions, and this camaraderie and friendship carried on long after their playing days as the team became lifelong friends,” the statement added.

“Celtic was an integral part of Stevie’s life and he devoted much of his career to the famous Glasgow club. He was adored by Celtic supporters in Scotland and around the world, especially for his passion, loyalty and integrity.”