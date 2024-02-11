Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major claim has been made over the future of Hearts star Lawrence Shankland as he continues to attract interest from Rangers and clubs in England.

The seven-times capped Scotland international has been in stunning form in front of goals since he moved to Tynecastle in a cut-price move from Belgian club Beerschot during the summer of 2022. Shankland got off the mark when he scored in a 1-1 draw with Edinburgh rivals Hibs and has since gone on to score 50 goals in 79 games in all competitions. That has attracted significant interest from Rangers but there has also been interest from clubs in England and in Europe.

Although Shankland remained at Hearts when the January transfer window came to a close, there has been a claim his long-term future will lie away from Tynecastle and a decision will be taken at the end of the season when he enters the final 12 months of his current deal.

Journalist Dean Jones told GiveMeSport: “Shankland won’t stay at Hearts for the long term. He is going to make a transfer at some point, and there are sides outside of Scotland now looking at his situation. Let's see what he can do. One way that Hearts can benefit from the situation is that he needs to continue scoring goals for the rest of this season. He'll give everything to that club, whether or not he signs a new contract. He'll give them his full value and then make another decision when it gets to the summer transfer window.”

Sunderland boss delivers message to Hibs loan star

Hibs loan signing Nectarios Triantis has been told he will get a chance to impress at parent club Sunderland once his temporary spell at Easter Road is complete.

The Australia U23s defender was reunited with his former Central Coast Mariners manager Nick Montgomery when he completed a half-season loan move to Hibs on the final day of the January transfer window. However, he has endured a challenging start to his time with the club after suffering defeats against St Mirren and Celtic on his first two starts.

It was a case of third-time lucky for Triantis on Saturday as he finally racked up his first win as Myziane Maolida, Martin Boyle and Elie Youan all scored in a 3-1 victory in a Scottish Cup fifth round tie against Championship strugglers Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Speaking ahead of that tie, former Rangers manager Michael Beale opened up on the defender’s move to Easter Road and stressed he will monitor his development before he returns to Sunderland in the summer.