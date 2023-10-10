SWPL: Hibs’ winners and losers so far this season

After a busy summer in Leith, Hibs are a club of much change. In contrast to this time last year, the Edinburgh side’s starting XI is almost unrecognisable. With Grant Scott now in charge with his own set of ideas many players have seen an uplift in their performances while others continued to wait for their chance to shine. Here, we examine who we think are the three ‘winners’ so far this season as well as three players who haven’t seen as much joy so far.