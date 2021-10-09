SWPL: Spartans 'press reset button' after 9-0 thumping as Hearts next to face Glasgow City

Spartans Women will look for a reaction against Motherwell on Sunday.

The Capital outfit were on the wrong end of a 9-0 defeat to league champions Glasgow City last weekend, a result McCulloch branded unacceptable.

Spartans have taken four points from their opening five fixtures in the women's top flight and will be aiming to bounce back when the North Lanarkshire side, who are a point worse off, make the trip east.

"We've got to press the reset button and move on," McCulloch said. "The team is much better that what they were last weekend. I'll always stand by the squad, defend them and be their greatest cheerleader, but that performance last Sunday was not acceptable.

"The players let themselves down but there's a 24-hour rule in this team where it's forgotten about the next day. We've got good characters within the squad so we've prepared well for Motherwell tomorrow."

Elsewhere, it's Hearts Women's turn to test themselves against City when the go head to head at Oriam.

The Jambos delivered their first win of the season six days ago as Eva Olid's side came from two goals down to see off Aberdeen 3-2 in the Granite City, but can expect a much sterner test this weekend.

And Hibernian Women are on their travels as they visit Petershill Park in Glasgow to play hosts Partick Thistle.

Meanwhile, in SWPL 2, third-placed Boroughmuir Thistle welcome league leaders Dundee United to Meggetland.

