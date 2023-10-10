SWPL: Winners and losers of Hearts’ season so far

4 . Loser - Addie Handley

The full-back had a stunning end to the last campaign where she forced herself into the starting XI and became one of the club’s best-performing players. Unfortunately for Handley, it looks like she may have to go through this process again. The arrival of Esther Morgan has seen the left-back spot tied down to the Welsh international more often than not throughout this season. However, despite the tough start, it is nothing that the 19-year-old hasn’t overcome before. Credit: David Mollison