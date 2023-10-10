SWPL: Winners and losers of Hearts’ season so far

Hearts welcomed several players to the club over the summer as they aim to close the gap on the top three after a record-breaking campaign last season. So far, it has been a mixed start for Eva Olid’s side with the Jambo’s currently sixth in the SWPL. With new faces now competing with last season’s squad for a place in the starting XI, we have examined three players who have been ‘winners’ so far and who have not been so lucky.
1. Winner - Carly Girasoli
The defender has returned to Scotland with ease since signing for Hearts in the summer. The 21-year-old has tightened up the Jam Tarts’ backline while also providing multiple important goals from the back. A threat of set pieces was one of the few areas Hearts was lacking last season, but Girasoli has quickly seen that problem eradicated. With the defender still boasting her youth, the Jam Tarts will be hoping the centre-back only continues to improve. Image Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL
2. Winner - Kathleen McGovern
Another signing that has gotten off to a fantastic start. McGovern made no secret that she was happy to be back in Scotland after a spell in Germany with Hearts becoming the perfect club to showcase her abilities in front of goal. The striker has put the Jam Tarts’ goalscoring issues behind them with the 21-year-old netting multiple times so far this season. Such form saw her nominated for SWPL1 August Player of the Month and she also saw a return to the international set-up with Scotland’s Under-23s in September. Credit: (© ScottishPower Womens Premier League | Malcolm Mackenzie)
3. Winner - Georgia Timms
The attacker has arguably been Hearts’ best player so far this campaign with the 25-year-old dishing out fantastic performances week in, week out. After being converted to a winger this season, Timms’ pace and raw power have seen her dominate the flanks consistently, putting in good displays even if Hearts don’t come away with a result. Her goalscoring drought has also dried up with the attacker netting an impressive hat-trick against Partick Thistle before the international break. Credit: David Mollison
4. Loser - Addie Handley
The full-back had a stunning end to the last campaign where she forced herself into the starting XI and became one of the club’s best-performing players. Unfortunately for Handley, it looks like she may have to go through this process again. The arrival of Esther Morgan has seen the left-back spot tied down to the Welsh international more often than not throughout this season. However, despite the tough start, it is nothing that the 19-year-old hasn’t overcome before. Credit: David Mollison