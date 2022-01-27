SWPL1: Kirsty Morrison earns Hibs victory over Motherwell; Hearts fight back to draw with Spartans

Meanwhile, the Capital bragging rights were shared at Oriam as Beth McKay's free-kick rescue a 1-1 draw for Hearts at home to Spartans, who led through Simone McMahon.

At a windswept Penicuik Park, striker Morrison got on the end of a low cross to send a shot into the top corner nine minutes after the half-time interval.

It was the perfect response for Dean Gibson's side who lost 2-1 to league leaders Rangers in Glasgow on Sunday despite taking a first-half lead courtesy of a Michaela McAlonie strike.

Simone McMahon put Spartans in front at Oriam, but Hearts equalised

The Hibees remain fourth in the standings but seven points off the pace of third-placed Celtic.

Gibson said afterwards: "I'm really pleased with the win. It is these types of games that you see a different side to the group. It was a game we had to dig deep to make sure we came away with all three points.

"It wasn't a game for pretty football with the weather as both teams had to battle and play a lot of second balls. The conditions really did make it difficult on a grass surface which both teams aren't too used to. But overall I feel we did enough to win the game which we managed to do."

Elsewhere, Hearts had to come from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Spartans.

It was the visitors who grabbed the initiative in the 25th minute at Oriam when McMahon finished off a fine passing move, the defender seeing her shot canon in off the crossbar.

The Jambos upped the tempo in the second half and got their rewards with ten minutes remaining when McKay's free-kick from the edge of the box beat Alicia Yates in the Spartans goal.

Debbi McCulloch's side almost won it in stoppage time but substitute Rosie McQuillan saw her long-range effort come back off the bar.

Spartans move level on points with sixth-placed Aberdeen, while Hearts are a further three points behind in eighth.

This weekend sees Hibs take on SWPL 2 outfit St Johnstone for a place in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Hearts, meanwhile are on their travels at reigning champions Glasgow City with Spartans also on the road at Motherwell.

