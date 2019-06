With the transfer window now open for business we look at the 12 Ladbrokes Premiership teams' record signings and rank them in order, starting with the lowest fee to the highest. All prices are in £GBP.

1. Barry Wilson (Livingston) - 60k Signed from Inverness CT in 2000. Played more than 100 games for Livi. SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Ross Draper (Ross County) - 100k Signed from Highland rivals Inverness CT in 2017, taking over Derek Holmes as the Staggies' most expensive. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Tomas Cerny (Hamilton) - 180k Signed on a permanent deal from Sigma Olomouc after a loan spell in 2009. SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Paul Wright (Kilmarnock) - 340k Signed from St Johnstone in 1995 and would go on to become a club legend, scoring the winning goal in the 1997 Scottish Cup final. SNS other Buy a Photo

View more