With the assistance of Steve's Football Stats, club websites and local historians we've collated a ranking of the top scorer for every team currently playing in the SPFL (other than Montrose and Stenhousemuir).

1. Stenhousemuir (41st) Data unavailable

2. Montrose (41st) No official all-time scorer

3. Edinburgh CIty, Blair Henderson (40th) Goals: 32

4. Airdrieonians, Ryan Donnelly (39th) Goals: 37

