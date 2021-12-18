'They are not getting asked to do stuff they can't do': Naysmith hits out at players as defensive errors prove costly for Edinburgh City

Edinburgh City had an evening to forget at Ainslie Park

Andy Munro, Stefan McCluskey, Steven Anderson and Matthew Aitken were all on target for the visitors at Ainslie Park.

The defeat, City's seventh in League Two this season, sees the club remain mid-table, level on points with fourth-placed Stranraer, who host leaders Kelty today.

"We've lost three quick goals, three different players all lost their men and goals change games," Naysmith bemoaned. "The game was finished when they scored their third.

“We asked them at half-time not to lose the second half and we lose a goal inside the first three minutes. They are not getting asked to do stuff they can't do. It's cost us as it was going to be a hard enough game without gifting them goals."

The hosts came close to snatching a seventh-minute lead when James Hilton saw his effort hit the outside of Marc McCallum's right-hand post following John Robertson's pinpoint pass. The same two combined just moments later but City's luck was again out as the ball flew over the crossbar.

Forfar's first real attempt on Brian Schwake's goal resulted in the Angus side's opener. Craig Slater's corner picked out Munro at the back post and the towering defender headed in with the aid of a deflection.

Hilton then ruffled the side-netting with a free-kick from 20 yards after the midfielder had been hauled down, but Forfar quickly increased their advantage moments later. McCluskey collected the ball midway in the City half and the No.17's effort swerved away from Schwake and into the net.

It was three just six minutes before the break and again it arrived courtesy of a Slater corner, Anderson's header adjudged to have crossed the line despite the efforts of Chris Kane.

Captain Ouzy See almost reduced the arrears on the stoke of half-time but McCallum was able to get a strong hand on the striker's shot to turn it round the post.

It took the visitors three minutes of the second half to add No.4, Aitken converting Luke Strachan's corner.