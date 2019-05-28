Tollcross Thistle win Logan Cup to exact revenge on Sandys

Tollcross Thistle produced late heroics to thump Sandys 3-0 in the Logan Cup final to lift the trophy for the third season in a row and exact revenge on the Premier League champions who pipped them to the title.

Both clubs went into a repeat of last year’s final on Friday night at Ainslie Park looking to add to their trophy cabinets ahead of the close season with Tollcross having won the Centenary Cup earlier in the season, while Sandys finished three points ahead of their opponents in the title race.

Tollcross had the better of the chances in a goalless opening period with Sandys goalkeeper Jamie Butler making a string of fine saves to halt chances from Colin Chalmers, Sam Thompson and Chris Cairns.

Both sides were eager to get the all important opening goal and it arrived after 69 minutes, with Tollcross getting it.

A quick one-two between Scott Millar and Stefan Hay created space for the former to drive into the area and stride clear of Andrew Kidd, with Millar’s cross deflecting off a Sandys defender and past Butler.

Sandys almost hit back immediately when Bob McKenzie drove at the Tollcross defence and played a defence splitting pass for Kevin Stewart who put the ball wide but he was flagged offside.

With ten minutes remaining Tollcross secured a crucial second of the evening as they broke forward on the counter. Cairns found Chalmers in space out wide, and he took the ball from the half way line to the edge of the box before picking out Thompson who nodded in at the back post.

If their name wasn’t already inscribed on the trophy, Tollcross made sure of that when they netted a third goal late on.

Cairns played in Millar on the right who drove into the area and picked out Stewart Crozier whose intricate flick on gave Cairns the simple task of firing past Butler from six yards out and he celebrated by taking his top off to kickstart the party.