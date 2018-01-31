Transfer deadline day: Celtic sign Hendry & Bain | Scott Allan returns to Hibs | Aberdeen bring in Woodman

Celtic completed the signings of Jack Hendry and Scott Bain before the transfer deadline last night while Scott Allan returned to Hibs and Aberdeen brought in Freddie Woodman on loan from Newcastle

00.50: Right, the window has now SLAMMED SHUT but there was a flurry of activity just before midnight. Celtic finally got their man - Jack Hendry has signed a four-and-a-half year deal while his Dens Park team-mate Scott Bain joins on loan until the end of the season. Scott Allan sealed his return to Hibs, signing a loan deal until the end of the season, and Cammy Bell agreed a short-term deal with the Easter Road side as well. Deviydas Matulevicius departed Hibs by mutual consent and Simon Murray joins Dundee on a loan deal until the end of the season.

23.50: Another arrival at Ross County... the Staggies have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old Estonian midfielder Mattias Kait on loan from Fulham FC until the end of the season.

23.47: Aberdeen have confirmed the loan signing of Freddie Woodman from Newcastle United. If the name seems familiar it’s because Woodman spent time on loan at Kilmarnock last season. He joins as a replacement for the injured Joe Lewis.

Jack Hendry has excelled at Dundee this season. Picture: SNS

22.14: Motherwell’s chief operating officer Alan Burrows had quashed any hope of the Fir Park side signing another striker. He explained on Twitter that a deal was in place, but the English League One side had to pull the plug at the last minute.

22.09: Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has revealed that the Fir Park club are still looking to add another striker before the transfer window closes. The Steelmen have signed both Curtis Main and Nadir Ciftci during January, but are on the look out for another frontman after injury ruled out Ryan Bowman for the foreseeable future.

21.53: The Daily Mail are reporting that Celtic are close to completing a £1million deal to sign Jack Hendry from Dundee. The highly-rated 22-year-old is said to be on his way to Celtic Park to seal the deal as the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders face a race against time.

21.40: Rangers boss Graeme Murty, in an interview with Sky Sports, had stated his doubts over the veracity of the rumours regarding Alfredo Morelos. The head coach admitted that the Colombian was “confused” by all the talk of lucrative deals in China, but is confident the Ibrox side will keep the player in Glasgow until at least the end of the season.

Alfredo Morelos has been in great form since signing for Rangers in the summer. Picture: SNS

21.25: Some surprising news late on deadline day as Paul Paton is released from his contract with St Johnstone via mutual consent. The experienced midfielder has played 19 times this campaign, including Monday night’s 4-0 victory over Albion Rovers in the Scottish Cup.

20.21: It’s not such a happy debut for Liam Fontaine at Ross County. The Staggies are 3-0 down at home to Aberdeen - and it’s not even half-time yet.

20.15: And it’s a debut goal for Hibs’ deadline day signing Flo Kamberi. The Swiss striker has put his new side a goal to the good against Motherwell. Scott Allan is in attendance at Easter Road.

19.39: Cammy Bell has been spotted at Easter Road and could be a useful replacement for Scott Bain. The goalkeeper was released by Kilmarnock earlier in the day as a goodwill gesture from the Rugby Park club so he could find himself a new home outside the transfer window. Therefore, don’t be too surprised if this one carries on for a few more days.

19.26: Oliver McBurnie’s deadline day destination has finally been settled on after a deal was agreed to send the player to Barnsley for the remainder of the season. The player was earmarked as a possible replacement for Alfredo Morelos at Rangers.

19.18: Hearts have completed the loan signing of Joaquim Adao from Sion until the end of the season. The 25-year-old Angolan international has been described as “a tenacious defensive midfielder”.

19.14: Managers are showing little hesitation in throwing their deadline day captures right into the deep end. Liam Fontaine starts for new side Ross County tonight, while his former club Hibs have handed a full debut to striker Florian Kamberi.

19.08: Rangers could be back in contention to sign Oliver McBurnie after the striker’s loan move from Swansea City to Sunderland collapsed, according to Sky Sports News.

19:06: Aberdeen have completed their first of what’s expected to be two signings on deadline day as striker Sam Cosgrove joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Carlisle United. McInnes said of the 21-year-old striker: “Sam was one we had earmarked for the summer but during conversations with Carlisle it became clear they were keen to agree a deal for Sam in this transfer window so things progressed quickly. He’s a young guy who we feel has lots of potential and we’re looking forward to working with him to further develop his talent.” Aberdeen are also expected to complete a loan signing of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman tonight.

18.56: Kilmarnock have completed their second signing of deadline day, taking West Brom goalkeeper Jasko Keranovic on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old will back-up Jamie MacDonald after Cammy Bell was released earlier today.

18.48: We can confirm the transfer triangle between Celtic, Dundee and Hibs has been completed. Scott Allan is back at Hibs, Simon Murray joins his boyhood heroes, and Scott Bain will move to Celtic. All three are loan deals.

18.13: Reports in England suggest Scotland Under-21 striker Oli McBurnie is on his way north... to Sunderland, rather than Rangers. The Swansea City forward had been linked with a move to Rangers but the Swans look to be tying up a deal with the Black Cats.

18.12: Hearts striker Nikolay Todorov has joined Queen of the South on loan after cancelling a similar arrangement at Livingston. Kilmarnock have sent Dean Hawkshaw on loan to Stranraer and have brought in West Brom ‘keeper Jasko Keranovic on loan until the end of the season.

17.46: Things are gathering pace in the Celtic-Dundee-Hibs transfer triangle. Reports suggest Simon Murray’s loan move to Dens Park and Scott Allan’s switch to Hibs have been confirmed while Scott Bain is set to cancel his deal at Hibs and join Celtic on a similar loan deal. Hibs will need to find experienced back-up for Ofir Marciano following Bain’s departure.

16.40: Ross County have signed Liam Fontaine after the defender left Hibs by mutual consent and in other Hibs-related news, Simon Murray looks set to join Dundee on loan. Dundee had wanted to sign the former Dundee United striker on a permanent deal but the clubs were reportedly unable to agree a transfer fee.

16.09: An update from Barry Anderson - Hearts and FC Sion have agreed a loan deal for midfielder Joaqium Adao. The player is on his way to Edinburgh as we type. Elsewhere, Dundee have brought in defender Daniel Jefferies and striker Cedwyn Scott, and Matthew Knox has joined East Fife on loan from Livingston until the end of the season.

15.57: There has been quite the flurry of activity in the past 45 minutes or so. Liam Fontaine has left Hibs; in non-transfer news Stephen Thompson has confirmed he will step down as Dundee United chairman at the end of the season; Cammy Bell has been released by Kilmarnock and Hearts have reportedly released Nikolay Todorov.

15.10: Myles Hippolyte has joined St Mirren from Falkirk while Hamilton have secured the services of Manchester United youngster Charlie Scott on a loan deal until the end of the season.

15.05: Hibs have been linked with a move for QPR forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas. The former Arsenal youngster’s move depends on Simon Murray’s situation, according to reports.

15.00: Could Rangers be set to make another deadline day move? The club has been linked with Swansea City’s Scottish forward Oli McBurnie as Graeme Murty looks to beef up his attack.

14.23: Partick Thistle and Milan Nitriansky have parted ways. The Czech defender made seven appearances for the Jags but has left Firhill by mutual consent.

13.37: St Johnstone brought in George Williams earlier today and they look set to add Derby County striker Luke Thomas as well. Dunfermline have also acquired forward Daniel Armstrong on loan from Wolves until the end of the season.

13.20: Aberdeen have reportedly beaten Celtic in the race to sign Freddie Woodman, according to the Daily Record. The Dons are seeking a replacement for the injured Joe Lewis and it looks as though the former Kilmarnock loanee could become the fifth January arrival at Pittodrie.

13.11: One-time Rangers target Tyler Roberts has left West Bromwich Albion to join Leeds United for £2.5m. The youngster has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Elland Road.

12.38: Not transfer news but Hamilton midfielder Darian MacKinnon could miss the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury. He’s been ruled out for at least two months, while Accies boss Martin Canning is hopeful of bringing in another four players ahead of tonight’s deadline.

12.09: Another one in at Ibrox - 18-year-old winger Glenn Middleton has joined the Rangers academy from Norwich City, with the Canaries inserting a sell-on clause into the transfer deal.

11.57: Florian Kamberi says he’s ‘very excited’ to have signed for Hibs (pending international clearance). The 22-year-old Swiss striker could line up against Motherwell tonight if the paperwork is completed in time.

11.20: The Daily Record are reporting that Celtic have been “offered” Swedish goalkeeper Patrik Carlgren. The 26-year-old has one cap for his nation and currently plays his football in Turkey.

11.00: Airdrieonians have announced the signing of Daniel Higgins on loan from Kilmarnock until the end of the campaign.

10.40: Motherwell have completed the loan signing of Stephen Hendrie. The ex-Hamilton Accies left-back is currently at League One side Southend United, where he’s made 15 appearances this term. The former Scotland under-21 star played 100 times with Accies before a 2015 move to West Ham United.

10.31: Aberdeen are closing in on a loan move for ex-Kilmarnock goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. The young stopper impressed during a spell with the Rugby Park side last season, and Derek McInnes has identified the player as the ideal stop-gap replacement for the injured Joe Lewis.

10.15: One in, one out at Palmerston as Andy Stirling leaves to join Dumbarton on loan and Dom Thomas arrives from Kilmarnock on a similar deal.

10.05: Celtic have been linked with a move for goalkeeper Kieren Westwood as they seek to sign a replacement for the injured Craig Gordon by the end of deadline day. The 33-year-old is currently on the mend at Sheffield Wednesday following a groin injury and the Scottish Sun are reporting that Brendan Rodgers is interested in bringing the player to Parkhead.

9.56: Dundee United are looking to re-sign Scottish Cup winning hero Danny Swanson on loan until the end of the season. The 31-year-old signed for boyhood heroes Hibs last summer, but has yet to establish himself in Neil Lennon’s starting XI.

8.54: Celtic’s £375,000 has been rejected by Motherwell. The Steelmen are holding out for £750,000 for the 29-year-old custodian.

8.40: The Scottish Sun say Hearts are looking to sign Dundee striker Marcus Haber. The Jambos are short on attacking options after the sale of Esmael Goncalves and the release of Cole Stockton. The Canadian international is on a Tynecastle wishlist, and having been in and out of the line-up at Dens this season he could be available for a small fee.

8.05: Hibs have been linked with a move for former hero Scott Allan. The playmaker is currently on loan at Dundee from Celtic until the end of the season, though the Daily Star are reporting that Neil Lennon is wishing to bring Allan back to Easter Road. Celtic would need to have the desire and capability to recall him early from his loan for this deal to happen. It is said that Hibs would offer Simon Murray to Dundee as a sweetener in the deal.

7.45: Morning folks! Here’s all the news and rumours at the beginning of transfer deadline day.

- Rangers have knocked back a £7.5million offer for Alfredo Morelos, according to the Daily Record. They understand the Ibrox club are reluctant to sell so late in the window. Meanwhile, the Scottish Sun are reporting that Chinese club Beijing Renhe have actually bid £8million for the player, who could earn £27,000-a-week after tax if he completes the move.

- Celtic have made a third bid for Motherwell goalkeeper Scott Carson. The Daily Record are reporting that Celtic have offered £375,000 for the in-form goalkeeper and have told the Fir Park side that they want an answer before 2pm. Brendan Rodgers revealed on Tuesday evening that the Parkhead side have a long list of goalkeeper targets and promised one would be signed before the window slams shut.

- Rodgers also wants to sign another outfield player on deadline day after watching Charly Musonda make his debut for the club in the 3-1 win against Hearts. (READ MORE)

- Hearts are in talks to bring Angolan international midfielder Joaquim Adao to Tynecastle on loan from the Swiss club FC Sion. The 25-year-old will move to Scotland until the end of the season if the clubs reach agreement before Wednesday night’s transfer deadline. (READ MORE)

- Anthony Stokes’ third spell at Hibs is over after he was released just six months into his two-year contract. The Irish striker has been exiled from the first-team squad since incurring the wrath of club management during the recent training trip to Portugal. (READ MORE)

- Dundee boss Neil McCann has claimed he’s not in the loop regarding interest for Scott Bain and Jack Hendry from Celtic.

- St Johnstone are on the verge of completing deals to sign Manchester United youngster Matt Willock and Fulham’s George Williams on loan until the end of the season. With Saints languishing in the bottom six, boss Tommy Wright is keen to add more firepower to his squad. He is also hoping to bring Aberdeen winger Scott Wright on loan.

- Celtic aren’t the only ones desperate to sign a goalkeeper on deadline day, as Aberdeen look to snap up a replacement for Joe Lewis after the No.1 was injured in the recent 2-0 defeat to Rangers.

