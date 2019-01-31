Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Celtic agree deal with Dortmund for defender | Rangers agree to sign midfielder | MIdfielder leave Parkhead for Kilmarnock | Hibs sign striker Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Jeremy Toljan trained with Borussia Dortmund today despite talks with Celtic. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Kilmarnock’s Steve Clarke: Refs unwilling to admit when they are wrong