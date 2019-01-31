Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Celtic sign US duo | Hibs striker departs | Jack Hendry wanted by Dundee | £7m offer for Aberdeen star? | Midfielder leaves Rangers

Jeremy Toljan trained with Borussia Dortmund today despite talks with Celtic. Picture: Warren Little/Getty

