Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Celtic sign US duo | Hibs striker departs | Jack Hendry wanted by Dundee | £7m offer for Aberdeen star? | Midfielder leaves Rangers
Jeremy Toljan trained with Borussia Dortmund today despite talks with Celtic. Picture: Warren Little/Getty
Next Hibs boss: A look at the possible contenders for hotseat
Scottish Premiership: Every confirmed deal on transfer deadline day