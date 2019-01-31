Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Rangers flop to exit | Aberdeen reject MLS bid for GMS | Celtic near defender deal | Ryan McGowan to return to Scotland

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard doesn't expect to make any signings. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

