Transfer deadline day Scotland: Live blog with Hearts and Hibs latest
It’s transfer deadline day and both Hibs and Hearts are active in the market. Keep up to date throughout the day.
LIVE: Transfer deadline day for Hibs and Hearts
Key Events
- Hibs reject offer for Nisbet from Wigan
- Johnson exits Hibs for Texas
- Hearts not expecting any departures
- FC Edinburgh hoping to get another deal done
- The transfer window closes at midnight in Scotland
Maloney rejected
Hibs have rejected an offer for striker Kevin Nisbet from Wigan, with the Latics also keen on Easter Road midfielder Josh Campbell.
But with both players expected to play a part in tonight’s cinch Premiership clash with Ross County in Dingwall, club chiefs have issued a stern hands-off warning.
Motherwell have announced the departure of Sondre Solholm. The Norwegian defender has returned to his homeland to join up with Odds BK for an undisclosed fee after spending the last 18 months at Fir Park.
We understand FC Edinburgh boss Alan Maybury remains “hopeful” of adding to the squad before tonight’s midnight deadline. However, a couple of targets he had spoken to have gone elsewhere.
Midfielder Kyle Jacobs, who had been on loan from Morton, has signed a permanent deal until the end of the season following his release from the Championship club. As it stands, that is the only piece of business so far by the Capital outfit.
In terms of outgoings, on-loan Hibs trio Emmanuel Johnson, Allan Delferriere and Jack Brydon have all left Meadowbank.
American winger Johnson, who remains under contract with the Easter Road club, has returned to the States to join MLS side Austin FC and defender Brydon has teamed up with former midfield powerhouse Marvin Bartley at Queen of the South, putting pen to paper on a two-and-half-year deal.
Mark Docherty, another defender, has also had his contract terminated by mutual consent and has joined Forfar while young forward Nicky Reid has signed for Lowland League title hopefuls Tranent Juniors on a permanent basis.
Barry Anderson has a Hearts injury update ahead of tomorrow’s Rangers clash, with Andy Halliday and James Hill both fit to return .
Robbie Neilson hasn’t ruled out late activiety but admitted it will be difficult to complete any late transfers.
“We’re interested in a number of players but it’s very quiet at the minute so we’ll see how the last 12 hours go,” he said. “There’s a couple we’re looking at but it’s late in the window. We’re trying but it will be difficult.
“I’m definitely happy with what we’ve got just now. I think we’ve got a really good squad. I’d like to add one more but the key thing is they have to be at a level that’s going to improve the squad and are not just coming in as a number.”
Neilson would not comment on the chances of an immediate move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson and does not anticipate departures from Tynecastle.
“Unless anyone comes in that’s paying us big money, then nobody will be going anywhere,” he said.
St Johnstone are set to land Dundee striker Zak Rudden on loan and could add more newcomers.
Manager Callum Davidson said: “The chairman has been fantastic, he has backed me to get players but I will only bring them in to improve the squad. We have had a few knockbacks but we will still be trying to 12 o’clock tonight.”
Davidson added: “There possibly could be a couple of players going out. It is important we keep the freshness.”
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has ruled out any late signings after largely doing his business early in the month.
“There won’t be any other incomings,” he said. “In terms of outgoings there are still some things happening in the background but nothing confirmed yet.”
Talks are continuing over a potential move out of Glasgow for Greece striker Giorgos Giakoumakis.
“We are getting to the tail end of it one way or another and we will get a conclusion in the next 24 hours,” Postecoglou said. “Nothing concluded yet, just ongoing discussions.”
Robbie Neilson has responded to Michael Beale’s retraction over the ‘third-best team’ in Scotland. The Hearts boss has confirmed Beale did reach out but insisted there was no issue as everyone is ‘entitled to an opinion’.
Neilson said: “Yeah, it was just through a friend of a friend. Look, everyone is entitled to an opinion and some people will think that we are and some won’t.
“Sometimes these stories get blown out of proportion and everyone is desperate for a headline - it’s no skin off our nose.”
Hearts are currently on a ten-game unbeaten run since losing 1-0 to Rangers at Ibrox in November and host Beale’s team tomorrow night.
Johnson departs Hibs
No, not that one! It’s defender Emmanuel Johnson, who has joined MLS side Austin FC on loan. They have the option to make the deal permanent for a fix figure sum. The American spent the first half of the season at FC Edinburgh.
Academy director Steve Kean said: “This is a great opportunity for EJ to flourish in a competitive league in his home nation.
“EJ is a good example of us bringing in a young player, nurturing their talent through the development team and loan moves, like FC Edinburgh, and helping them to forge a career in the game.
“This loan will make him a better player that can either help us in the future or support the club financially if they choose to take the option. I have no doubt that EJ will grasp this opportunity with both hands and wish him all the best with Austin FC.”