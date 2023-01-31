Transfer deadline day Scotland: Live blog with Hearts and Hibs latest

Robbie Neilson speaking to the media earlier today

Robbie Neilson hasn’t ruled out late activiety but admitted it will be difficult to complete any late transfers.

“We’re interested in a number of players but it’s very quiet at the minute so we’ll see how the last 12 hours go,” he said. “There’s a couple we’re looking at but it’s late in the window. We’re trying but it will be difficult.

“I’m definitely happy with what we’ve got just now. I think we’ve got a really good squad. I’d like to add one more but the key thing is they have to be at a level that’s going to improve the squad and are not just coming in as a number.”

Neilson would not comment on the chances of an immediate move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson and does not anticipate departures from Tynecastle.