Tributes to Celtic’s European Cup-winning goalscorer Stevie Chalmers

Football fans, players and clubs have been paying tribute to Celtic legend Stevie Chalmers who has passed away at the age of 83.

Stevie Chalmers prior to the 1964/65 season. Picture: SNS

Chalmers was a member of the legendary Lisbon Lions side that lifted the European Cup in 1967 with a 2-1 victory over Internazionale.

They secured the famous victory thanks to Chalmers’ winning goal, scored six minutes before full-time.

CELTIC HEROES

Frank McAvennie: “Just heard another giant of @CelticFC Stevie Chalmers who scored winning goal against inter Milan 67 has passed away this morning with same illness as my old gaffer Billy McNeill, my thoughts and prayers are for his family and friends RIP Lion.”

Moussa Dembele: “This is definitely a sad week for the hoops another Legend Stevie Chalmers. My condolences to his family and friends. #RIPLegend #YoullNeverWalkAlone.”

Chris Sutton: “Such a sad week. RIP Stevie Chalmers.”

Jim Craig: “Too awful for words to lose another brother within a week of Billy. RIP my friend and team-mate Stevie Chalmers. #THATgoal.”

John Hartson: “Thoughts are with the family and close friends of Stevie Chalmers.. Celtic Legend.”

SCOTTISH FOOTBALL

Rangers: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Stevie Chalmers. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Morton: “Everyone at Greenock Morton was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Stevie Chalmers.

“Stevie, who scored for @CelticFC in the 1967 European Cup final, spent season 1971/72 at Cappielow.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Scottish FA: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of former @ScotlandNT and @CelticFC player Stevie Chalmers.”

SPFL: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of @CelticFC legend Stevie Chalmers.

“The SPFL’s thoughts and condolences are with his family and all at Celtic at this time.”

JOURNALISTS

Angela Haggerty: “What an absolutely surreal week. My emotions are in tatters. Rest in peace Stevie Chalmers, the man who scored the goal in 1967 that made dreams come true.”

Hughie Keevins: “And so, farewell Stevie Chalmers, the most un-assuming of men in spite of being the scorer of his club’s greatest ever goal. Celtic is a club awash with sorrow.”

Phil Gordon: “So sad to hear about the death of Stevie Chalmers. He scored Celtic’s greatest goal but was steeped in humility. His family have had to carry the burden of Stevie’s dementia in last few years and we should keep them in our prayers. Rest in peace, Stevie. #CelticFC”

Tom English: “This is too sad. An awfully upsetting time for Celtic people. Another absolute legend gone but a man whose deeds will survive forever.”

CELTIC FANS

@elvis_1888: “Another Lion gone. A man who overcame the odds of survival at a young age that went on to score the most vital goal in the clubs history. RIP Stevie Chalmers.”

@AMc88_: “To lose the club’s greatest ever captain and now the man that scored the most important goal in the club’s history in just a week is horrendous. Stevie Chalmers is another that will forever be immortal in the history of Celtic and Scottish football. RIP.”

@MartyStrong88: “Such a devastating week for our club, losing Billy was tough but now it’s double heartache losing Stevie also. The man who scored the most important goal in the clubs history.

“Rest in Peace, Stevie Chalmers.”

@MCoghill7: “When a shot from Bobby Murdoch was deflected in by Chalmers

Now the score line read two wan, when Glasgow Celtic beat Inter Milan. RIP Stevie Chalmers. #LisbonLion”