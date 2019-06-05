‘Turn it into Lansdowne Road’ - Hostile Hampden key to Steven Reid’s success plan

Scotland coach Steven Reid wants fans to convert Hampden Park into the new Lansdowne Road and create a hostile home for the national team.

Gaps in the Hampden stands have been too regular an occurrence in recent years but the Tartan Army are more optimistic following the appointment of Steve Clarke as manager.

His assistants are Alex Dyer and Reid, the former Republic of Ireland midfielder who thrived at the old Lansdowne Road before it was rebuilt as the Aviva Stadium.

He is eager to foster togetherness among Scottish players and fans.

“When you’ve not got a huge pool of players, the ones you do have are going to be essential to success,” he said. “From being involved in Irish camps, I know it was about the character and personalities as much as the ability.

“Lansdowne Road at the time was a tough place to go and that’s going to have to be the same at Hampden. Make the home ground a bit of a fortress, a really difficult place to come.”

A happy environment is also essential. “From the start, it needs to be a place where the players are enjoying it,” added Reid.

“I have been involved in international football and if you are lucky enough to get to a major tournament, it has to be a happy camp.

“It needs to be a place where players aren’t reluctant to join up. It needs to be good training. You don’t get a lot of time with the players, so training needs to be good, needs to be organised. It needs to be nice and sharp. For me, working alongside Steve and seeing how he works, hopefully that is exactly what it is going to be.”