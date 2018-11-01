Video: 'Keys thrown' at Hearts keeper Zdenek Zlamal during fiery Edinburgh derby

A set of keys were thrown in the direction of Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal during last night's Edinburgh derby.

*Warning this video contains strong language*

Zdenek Zlamal appeared to be assaulted during a fractious Edinburgh Derby (Photo: SNS)

Footage of the aftermath shows the keys, thrown from the Roseburn Stand of Tynecastle Park, dangling on the net of the Hearts goal.

Hibs fan Finlay Greig who captured the footage said: "the keys were thrown from the Roseburn Stand at Zlamal, along with coins and plastic cups."

Earlier the goalkeeper had the match ball thrown at him by a Hibs supporter and appeared to be assaulted by another fan which saw him fall to the ground.

Tempers had flared among both sets of fans following the sending off of Hibs striker Florian Kamberi in the 65th minute of the game.

Later in the fixture Hibs boss Neil Lennon was struck by a coin which appeared to be thrown from the Main Stand of Tynecastle Park.

The Northern Irishman was floored by the impact and briefly received treatment, before returning to his feet.

Lennon had turned to Hearts fans to goad them following a disallowed goal for the home side in the game's dying stages.

Speaking to BT Sport about the pair of incidents, Lennon said: "My jaw is throbbing, I'm very, very angry. I'm fizzing about it.

"It's disgraceful. I don't blame the club - you can't legislate for the hatred of some individuals or the badness. What possesses people to throw things on to a football pitch I will never know.

"I believe Zlamal was hit as well. It's just ridiculous. We don't defend that behaviour from our supporters as well. Hopefully both individuals will be singled out.

"I would like to meet the individual who threw the coin at me some day, because I am not happy about it at all."

Hearts manager Craig Levein echoed the comments of his rival, calling the behaviour "abhorrent".

Levein said: "They will get dealt with. I just think it's abhorrent," said Levein. "I don't mind people being committed fans who are aggressive in their support, but throwing things isn't on."