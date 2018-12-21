WATCH: Hearts and Hibs players star in SPFL Christmas music video

Players from Hearts and Hibs were among the stars to appear in the SPFL's Christmas music video.

Individuals from clubs around Scotland took part in the compilation put together by the league organisation.

Hearts stars Sean Clare, Ben Garuccio, Callumn Morrison, Jamie Brandon and Marucs Godinho, plus the Hibs trio of Thomas Agyepong, Ryan Porteous and Daryl Horgan all got involved in singing the Christmas hit from Shakin' Steven 'Merry Christmas Everyone'.

They were joined by players from the likes of Kilmarnock, Livingston, Raith Rovers, Dunfermline, Ross County and Ayr United as the SPFL's clubs wished fans a Merry Christmas.

Some got into the festive spirit more than others with Hearts midfielder Clare appearing to enjoy himself as he jingled bells, while Hibs ace Horgan won pulling the cracker against Agyepong.