Westside write their own story with I.M.E Cup success

A terrific second-half showing from Westside AFC secured the I.M.E Cup on Sunday as they defeated fellow Premier Division title rivals Lauriston Thistle 3-0 at New Victoria Park ahead of their league decider this evening.

Westside just need to avoid defeat from tonight’s league clash at East Pilton Park to secure a league and cup double, with a potential treble on the horizon as they face Wallyford Bluebell this Sunday in the President’s Cup final.

The men from Wester Hailes almost took the lead after a minute on Sunday with Bryan Ferry’s effort bringing out a fine save from Lauriston’s goalkeeper, before Scott Coleman saw his weak left-footed shot stopped.

Westside continued to look the more likelier to score after the interval, with Lauriston’s keeper forced into a string of saves, but he couldn’t prevent their opener after an hour when Scott Thomson’s cross came off the back of substitute Ross Forrest’s back and rolled over the line.

With seven minutes remaining, the second goal arrived as Conan McDiarmid headed in Grant Smith’s cross at the back post, before Fraser scored again late on to complete a dominant victory when he tapped in from a rebound.

Linlithgow Thistle signed off from the amateurs ahead of moving to the Juniors next season with a 3-2 away win at Barca Milton to secure a runners-up spot in the LEAFA Championship.

Thistle will be renamed Bo’ness United Juniors and will groundshare with the East of Scotland club of the same name at Newtown Park as they take their place in the East Region Juniors from August.

Darren Wilson opened the scoring for the visitors after 20 minutes when he sent a bullet header into the back of the net from a pinpoint corner-kick.

The home side hit back through striker Charlie Adams, however, Thistle soon restored their lead when Chris Brown’s effort from the edge of the box wasn’t held onto by the home keeper.

An equaliser arrived just before the break from Barca to cap an entertaining first half, with player/manager Kevin Dunn finding the back of the net.

With the match heading towards a draw in a tighter second period, Thistle produced the goods in their last-ever amateur match with Gary Mitchell heading home to spark jubilant celebrations – all three goals from the visitors all the more special given they were scored by local boys.