'What a response' - James McDonaugh hails character of Edinburgh City players after Brechin win

James McDonaugh hailed Edinburgh City's character with Danny Handling (inset) scoring a brace

Edinburgh City boss James McDonaugh hailed his players’ character after their 3-2 success at Brechin City.

Marc Laird’s first-half effort had the Citizens on course for all three points at Glebe Park until Emile Ngoy’s header five minutes from time looked on course to snatch a point for the hosts.

But Danny Handling restored City’s lead just 60 seconds later before the former Hibs midfielder added a third in injury time from the penalty spot. Another Ngoy header proved just a consolation as the Capital men held on for victory in what was McDonaugh’s 100th game in charge and his 51st win at the helm.

City trail leaders Cove Rangers, who saw off Cowdenbeath 3-1, by three points in second.

“At 1-0 it is so tight and I had a premonition that they were going to score,” McDonaugh said. “But the boys played really well and I didn’t think they deserved a point out of it. But what a response they gave me to lose a goal so late on.

“In the last year or so we’ve done a lot of tactical stuff and I really think we’re beginning to see it pay off.

“Our recruitment has been really good. We’ve managed to hold on to our good players from last year while bringing some extra quality in. We are looking really strong and there are players who are sitting in the stand who have been playing the last few weeks. They haven’t done much wrong but that’s just the quality we’ve got at the moment.

“But come the early part of next year we’re going to need everyone. It’s a squad game and not just about your one to 11.”

Brechin City: McMinn, Reekie, Page, Hill, McIntosh, Allan, Brown, McLaughlin (Reid 80) Inglis (Hamilton 60), McCord (Ngoy 74) McManus. Subs not used: Duncanson, Sinclair, Crawford, Watt.