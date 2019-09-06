When is Euro 2020? Dates, schedule, host stadiums and everything else about the Uefa tournament

As Scotland fight to keep their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign alive, they can at least take comfort in knowing that they will be thrown a lifeline by the Nations League should things fall apart first time around.

Between those two potential pathways, the Tartan Army will be hopeful of making it all the way to the tournament proper and ending their dire run of recent times.

Without wanting to jinx things, now might be a good time for Scottish fans to read up on what awaits them should their side finally break the curse and go the distance.

What are the Euros?

First established in 1958, the Uefa European Championship sees teams from across the continent battling it out once every four years.

Germany have won the tournament more times than anyone else, with three titles (1972, 1980 and 1996) and three lots of runners-up medals (1976, 1992 and 2008).

Scotland and Northern Ireland have never made it out of the competition's group stage, while the Republic of Ireland have made it to the following round.

England and Wales have both progressed as far as the semi-finals.

When is the 2020 European Championship taking place?

The 16th Uefa European Championships will kick off on the 12 June, with the group stage running until 24 June.

The knockout rounds will then take place between 27 June and 8 July, with the final taking place at 8pm on 12 July.

Where is the tournament being held?

To celebrate the tournament's 60th birthday, Uefa have decided to break with tradition and, in lieu of having one or two host nations, to spread the 2020 competition across the continent.

All told, 12 different cities from 12 European countries will help play host to next summer's games.

An added wrinkle to this is that, with no host nation to be gifted automatic qualification, every single spot in the tournament is up for grabs.

The competition will kick off in Rome and finish in London, with the following cities hosting games in between:

Amsterdam

Baku

Bilbao

Bucharest

Budapest

Copenhagen

Dublin

Glasgow

Munich

Saint Petersburg

How many countries will take part this year?

55 teams will face-off in the qualifying stages between now and November.

Between those qualifying from the initial process and those sneaking in via the Nations League side-door, there will be a total of 20 teams participating in next year's Euros.

How can I watch it?

While the summer round of ticket sales has now closed, tickets will become available for purchase again in December, after the tournament draw has been made.

All the ticket information can be found here.

Beyond that, every single game will be broadcast live in the UK, with the BBC and ITV dividing the fixtures between them.