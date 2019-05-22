Which Scottish Premiership club had the biggest rise in average attendance in 2018/19?
Seven Scottish Premiership teams enjoyed an increase in crowds during the 2018/19 season, with five seeing a decline in matchday crowds.
Livingston were the big winners, jumping from an average of 1,360 last term to 3,664 for their first season back in the Scottish top flight - an increase of 169.4 per cent.
But despite reaching the final of the League Cup, last four of the Scottish Cup and narrowly missing out on third place through goal difference, Aberdeen saw the biggest slump, with a 5.39 per cent fall from an average of 15,775 to 14,924 - down 851 on last season. We've ranked the 12 teams based on overall increase / decrease...
1. Livingston, +169.4%
Livi's promotion through the play-offs to the top flight saw them add 2304 fans to their average gate, rising from 1,360 to 3664 - an increase of 169.4 per cent.