Which Scottish Premiership club had the biggest rise in average attendance in 2018/19?

Livingston were the big winners, jumping from an average of 1,360 last term to 3,664 for their first season back in the Scottish top flight - an increase of 169.4 per cent.



But despite reaching the final of the League Cup, last four of the Scottish Cup and narrowly missing out on third place through goal difference, Aberdeen saw the biggest slump, with a 5.39 per cent fall from an average of 15,775 to 14,924 - down 851 on last season. We've ranked the 12 teams based on overall increase / decrease...

1. Livingston, +169.4% Livi's promotion through the play-offs to the top flight saw them add 2304 fans to their average gate, rising from 1,360 to 3664 - an increase of 169.4 per cent.

2. Kilmarnock, +27.9% Killie finished third and qualified for Europe under new Scotland boss Steve Clarke. The Rugby Park side added 1,505 to their average attendance, up 27.9 per cent from 5,390 to 6,895.

3. St Mirren, +20.2% The Buddies failed to escape finishing in the relegation play-off spot but they still enjoyed an improved average crowd, up 20.2 per cent from 4,448 to 5,348 - an extra 900 fans

4. St Johnstone, +2.15% A small increase, but an increase nonetheless for the McDiarmid Park side who saw their average attendance jump from 3,809 to 3,891.

