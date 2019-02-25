Which Scottish Premiership teams are most reliant on their top scorer?

We have looked at the top scorers for each of the 12 teams in the league and split it into three categories: How many points their goals have been worth, what percentage of their team's points their goals have earned, and the percentage of their team's goals they have scored. It makes for interesting reading.

1. Aberdeen - Sam Cosgrove (14 goals) % of team's goals - 31.1. Points earned - 7. % of points - 14

2. Celtic - Odsonne Edouard (11) % of teams goal - 17.2. Points earned - 4. % of points - 6.4

3. Dundee - Kenny Miller (7) % of teams goals - 29.2. Points earned - 3. % of points - 16.7

4. Hamilton - Mickel Miller (4) % of teams goals - 23.5. Points earned - 1. % of points - 5.6

