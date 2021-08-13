Why Callum Tapping has 'fire in belly' for Edinburgh City meeting with Stenhousemuir

Edinburgh City’s Callum Tapping iwill face former side Stenhousemuir tonight. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The 28-year-old made the switch from Ochilview in May and was manager Gary Naysmith' s first permanent signing since replacing James McDonaugh at the helm in March.

The Citizens have yet to get off the mark in League Two and currently prop up the table following back-to-back defeats to Albion Rovers and Forfar Athletic.

And now former Hearts man Tapping is eager to get his new side off the mark against his former employers.

"I'm really looking forward to the game so I've maybe got a wee bit more fire in the belly for this one," Tapping said. "We've played at home in the League Cup but this will be our first time in the league. There will be a few familiar faces, although there has been a massive turnaround at Stenny over the summer too. But they are in the same boat as us having not won in the league yet so they will be right up for it.

"I don't think we've been too far away, a little bit of luck and it might have been different so far in the games we've played. In Leagues One and Two when you get those moments you need to take them, whenever that may be. "There has been a big turnover of players from last season but the gaffer has signed a lot of quality. Unfortunately it does take time to gel. But we're desperate to get three points tonight and hopefully we can kick on from there."

Tapping admits he didn't need to think twice when the club entered into consultation with the players about switching their home games to Friday night.

"I think if you ask any part-time player in the country, they'd bite your hand off to play Friday nights. You always look forward to a Friday night game because it just feels a little bit different and, secondly, it's an opportunity to spend some time with the family at the weekend."

