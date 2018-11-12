Scottish football fans taking in the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires last night may have been surprised to see a familiar name on the terraces.

In one corner of the Estadio Alberto J. Armando, to give it its Sunday name, a large banner depicting the word “Budge” was displayed in large blue and yellow letters.

It may have looked out of place alongside such slogans as “Siempre estare a tu lado, Boca Juniors querido” but there’s a very simple explanation behind the banner - and it’s nothing to do with the Hearts owner Ann Budge, obviously.

Ingeniero Budge, to give it its full name, is a neighbourhood of Buenos Aires within Lomas de Zamora.

• READ MORE - Boca v River Plate – a showdown so big no one really wanted it

It was named for Oliver Budge, the Swindon-born former Locomotive Superintendent of the East Argentine Railway between 1873 and 1907, and later chairman of the board of directors of the Buenos Aires Midland Railway.

In the highly anticipated match, River Plate twice came from behind to take a 2-2 first leg draw back to El Monumental, where the second leg will be played in two weeks.

Ramon Abila gave the hosts the lead in the first half, but Lucas Pratto equalised almost immediately.

Dario Benedetto put Boca back in front just before the half time break, but Carlos Izquierdoz scored an unfortunate own goal to ensure the game ended all square.