Women’s football: Hibs Ladies stay ahead in race for second | Hearts plough on

Hibs Ladies moved three points clear in the race for second in SWPL 1 with a 2-0 victory over Motherwell at Ravenscraig.

With reigning champions Glasgow City now a matter of weeks away from claiming a 13th successive league title – they are currently 11 points clear at the top with just five league fixtures left to play – the Hibees are desperate to finish runners-up to boost their European hopes for next season. However, they face a stern test from Celtic, who are hanging on to their coattails.

Goals from Colette Cavanagh and Chelsea Cornet either side of half-time were enough to give Grant Scott’s side victory in North Lanarkshire.

Goalscorer Cavanagh said: “It was difficult to break them down. They were very compact but we managed to work our way round it.

“If you get a chance to play you’ve got to play your best so I just hope I did that and proved to Grant that I’d like to play more. I think the Scottish Cup game [against Motherwell] will be a totally different game.”

Manager Scott added: “I think we all know we should do better but credit to Motherwell as they did really well to limit our chances. I’m not sure if they’ll set up in the same way for the cup game but we’ll prepare for that.

“It’s great to have Amy Muir back in after injury. She’s a player with immense quality and the type of player we like here. She’s an athletic and powerful athlete and she’s really neat and tidy with the football so it’s great to have her back in the squad.”

Elsewhere, Spartans’ clash with Celtic was abandoned after the home side’s Ronaigh Douglas suffered a bad injury. However, X-rays later confirmed the player hadn’t suffered any broken bones.

Meanwhile in SWPL 2, Hearts remain three points clear at the top after a 2-0 win at Dundee United – Danni Pagliarulo with two penalties.

And Hutchison Vale went down 11-1 to Partick Thistle at Saughton.