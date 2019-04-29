Women’s football: Hunter gathers points for Hibees against Spartans

Have your say

Hibs Ladies emerged with the bragging rights after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Spartans Women at Ainslie Park.

Scotland Under-19 internationalist Jamie-Lee Napier fired the Hibees in front after eight minutes. However, Spartans drew level eight minutes into the second half when 15-year-old Robyn McCafferty headed in a Sarah Clelland corner.

Hibs weren’t to be denied, though, and, after Colette Cavanagh had drawn a foul in the box, defender Siobhan Hunter restored Grant Scott’s side’s lead from the penalty spot with just over 15 minutes left to play.

The win keeps the Capital outfit two points adrift of Scottish Building Society SWPL 1 leaders Glasgow City, who have played a game less. Spartans remain in fourth, six points behind third-placed Celtic.

Meanwhile in SWPL 2, Hearts returned to the top of the league with a 3-1 victory over Hamilton Accies at Oriam.

The Jambos are joined by Glasgow Girls on 14 points but do have a superior goal difference.

Aisha Maughan got things going for Andy Enwood’s side with a neat left-foot finish into the corner.

A defensive mix up then provided former Hibs striker Caroline Heron with the simplest of goals two minutes before the half-time interval.

Accies did pull a goal back minutes after the restart but Rachel Walkingshow’s superb strike from distance wrapped up the points.