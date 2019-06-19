Women’s World Cup: Scotland boosted by message from Sir Alex Ferguson

It’s difficult for Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr not to feel on top of the world when she has one of the greatest managers in modern history in her corner.

As the Scotland boss prepares to lead her charges into their winner-takes-all showdown with Argentina on Wednesday (kick-off 8pm UK time), Kerr recounted just how it felt to receive messages of support from Sir Alex Ferguson, another proud Scot enraptured by his country’s maiden Women’s World Cup campaign.

As Kerr’s side attempt to pull off an historic charge into the knockout stages, every rallying cry – whether it’s from a legendary former Manchester United supremo or not – plays its part.

“People who’ve always been avid supporters of the women’s game and others who’ve supported us from afar – like Sir Alex – they’ve given us such a lift.

“Sir Alex sent us a video message before we came here and that meant the world. It was just brilliant. The players and myself all hang onto every word he says because it’s all so meaningful.

“Sir Alex said we’ve had some decisions go against us. He’s watched the games, he’s thought we’ve given our upmost, shown great determination, and that it’s about being winners.

“Obviously, it’s a private message, but that’s the crux of it. He’s been impressed by the way we’ve handled the games so far, especially in the second half.

“The very fact that he’s tuning in and offering his opinions to us on our performances is just brilliant.”

A nerve-shredding last tango in Paris awaits, with Scotland needing a win to have a chance of finishing as one of the competition’s best third-placed teams.

Kerr reckons that her troops’ resolve is steadfast and backs them to dig themselves out of a hole even if they fall behind against the Argentinians.

The Scotland chief said: “The mindset is what it is all the time. If a team scores, don’t panic. You can’t panic.

“The players have said they don’t feel under pressure but I think they are all under pressure because it’s a must-win game. That’s what we love about football, though.”

