Women’s World Cup: Tranquil setting helps Scotland ahead of Japan crunch

After an all-consuming build-up to their battle of Britain, Rachel Corsie and Scotland have welcomed a little calm as they’ve plotted their next Women’s World Cup upset.

All eyes were on the bustling coastal paradise of Nice as Shelly Kerr’s side geared up for their high-profile meeting with England in their Group D curtain call – but the ink is now dry on that battling 2-1 defeat by Phil Neville’s troops.

Japan are the next celebrated opposition to stand in the way of Scotland’s bid to reach the knockout stages in their first World Cup and captain Corsie believe that the change of pace that the Scots have experienced ahead of Friday’s showdown in Rennes (kick-off 2pm UK time) could be ideal.

“When we first arrived in Nice, it was a busy place and was a huge experience for all of the girls,” said the 29-year-old who hails from Aberdeen.

“It’s been good to come here [to Rennes] and be outside of a city and have a little bit of tranquillity.

“The nature of the hotel we’re at; it’s secluded. We have our own time and space to regroup, and be around each other.

“We feel really focused. We’ve had a great two days on the training pitch and the players have really felt that it’s been good to play a bit more freely in training, and express ourselves on the pitch against Japan.”

Don’t for a moment think that veteran defender Corsie is taking things too easy, however.

She added: “They [Japan] played against the top countries at the SheBelieves Cup. They did exceptionally well and it would be naive to think this game will be easy.

“They’re one of the best teams in the world. They deserve that recognition and you have to respect that. We certainly will do that.”

