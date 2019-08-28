Youth football: Currie Star fightback against Edinburgh City / Hutchie Vale beat Tynecastle

Currie Star under-14s came from behind against Edinburgh City to secure their second Division 1 victory of the season with a dominant performance in the second half to win 5-2.

Max Mackay was the hero for Currie as he secured all the points for the hosts at Balerno High School by netting a terrific second-half hat-trick.

Visitors City had taken the lead inside five minutes, but Currie hit back with a tremendous effort from outside the area from Joel Russ, with his shot flying into the net.

A fantastic piece of individual skill from Shane Majekodumni brought number two for Currie as he cut in from the byeline and fired into the net from what seemed to be an impossible angle.

The second half was the Mackay show, before City netted late on to grab another consolation.

Hutchison Vale under-16s crushed fierce rivals Tynecastle 4-0 at Meggetland to remain joint top of the Division 1 standings with Hillfield Swifts.

Niall Kemp had Hutchie a goal to the good at the break as he fired in from 12 yards out following an intricate passing move.

Highly-rated Bruno Davidson produced a neat finish for the second goal after the ball broke to him kindly in the area, before Kierr Brown made it three after a swift move down the left wing.

Midfielder Davidson completed the rout when he finished well from Aaron Waller’s through ball.

Elsewhere, Lochend under-15s hit ten without reply as they eased to three points over Salvesen Reds.

Athan Barry netted four, while Finlay Aitken got a hat-trick of his own, Riley Haston bagged two and Matthew Sankey chipped in with a goal for himself.

Promoted Craigroyston under-14s continued their 100 per-cent record to the start of the season with a 4-0 victory away to Currie Star Blues in Division 2.

Humphrey Scott gave the visitors the lead ahead of the interval with a neat finish, before Emmanuel Rotiba doubled Craigie’s lead just minutes after the break.

The visitors were moving the ball around nicely in the sunshine, but it was a moment of individual brilliance which brought goal number three as Sean Coyle shifted onto his left foot and send a stunning shot into the top corner.

Ollie Peate’s inch-perfect cross found winger Joram Haruna for their fourth and final goal.