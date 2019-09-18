Youth fottball: Luca Welsh scores five as Newtongrange Stars win cup tie

Newtongrange Star under-14s moved seamlessly through to the second round of the Kenny McLean Cup with a dominant 6-1 defeat of Musselburgh Young Stars.

Star put in an outstanding all-round team performance which left manager Cameron Welsh delighted, saying: “All the coaches are very proud of the kids and we hope, for their sake, that they can continue for as long as possible on this run of good form.

“They deserve it. Their effort, attitude and teamwork is faultless right now.”

Leon Kinsman was key to the home side’s opener as he tore it up down the wing before playing in Luca Welsh who slotted the ball into the bottom corner of the goal after surging into the box.

Goal number two arrived just before the half-time break with Welsh netting again, after Fraser Duffy had played him in.

Welsh was in unstoppable form for Star and he quickly secured his hat-trick after the break, feeding off Brian Wilson’s lay-off and then unleashing a rocket of a strike into the top corner.

Musselburgh rallied and pulled a goal back, with Star goalkeeper Kenzie Doctor making a terrific save to keep the home side two goals in front.

Star’s fourth of the afternoon put an end to any possible comeback with Welsh firing in his fourth after Zak Dixon had set him up.

Striker Brian Wilson got in on the goals for Star with their fifth of the day when he volleyed in from Kinsman’s cross, before Welsh netted his fifth with a clinical finish following Josh Kerr’s pass.

Cavalry Park under-17s maintained their stranglehold on second place in Division 2 with a stunning comeback, defeating Arniston Rangers 5-2.

Arniston raced into a two-goal inside just ten minutes with the wind assisting them in their early dominance. Sam Lewis pulled one back for Cavalry with a header on 21 minutes, and Elliot Telfer equalised quickly after with a header from Asa Robertson Walker’s cross.

Cavalry goalkeeper Callum Manson stopped a penalty to keep the scores level, with Telfer soon putting them ahead for the first time with a fierce drive from outside the area.

Owen Gray made it 4-2 two minutes after the interval, and he then netted again on 68 minutes to make all three points secure.