Former Monarch Craig Cook scores a maximum for Glasgow to KO Edinburgh

Edinburgh Monarchs’ Championship Shield qualifying hopes suffered a big blow at Ashfield Stadium today when Glasgow Tigers convincingly defeated their rivals 53-37 to boost their own chances of catching pole sitters Berwick Bandits.

Monarchs, who face the Bandits home and away this weekend, must hope for a minor miracle to keep alive their Shield ambitions and give credence to promoter John Campbell’s pledge to instil a winning mentality once again at Armadale this season after four years without major silverware.

Josh Pickering, one of only two Monarchs to win a race, scored nine points, and said: “It was a tough meeting for us, but we have got to do better if we want to win anything this season.

“I started off with a zero but got better as the meeting went on. The track was also a bit tricky, but we have got to pull together more as a team.

“The Tigers are a tough side to beat. We still have a chance of qualifying, there is no good in being negative about our hopes, otherwise there is no point in riding.”

Glasgow opened up with a 3-3 in the first heat when former Monarch Craig Cook defeated opposing skipper Ricky Wells and Justin Sedgmen, and then jumped into the lead when reserves Kyle Bickley and Luke Chessell grabbed a 4-2 over William Lawson whose partner Luke Ruddick fell off on the first bend. This triggered a trio of 4-2 advantage for the Tigers who increased their lead to 15-9 after four races.

This pressure underlined the determination of the Tigers to put themselves back into contention for a qualifying spot, but the Bandits would realistically have to lose at home to open the door for them.

The Tigers chalked up their fourth 4-2 on the trot in heat five when Rasmus Jensen defeated Wells with teammate Sedgmen trailing in last. The Monarchs duo didn’t get away from the start quickly enough and that’s where they lost it. But once again Sedgmen was found wanting and the Aussie needs to get a grip if Monarchs are not to be also-rans this term.

Still the 4-2’s piled up for the Tigers, their fifth such advantage coming in the sixth race when Cook and James Sarjeant got the better of Cameron Heeps and Lawson, this stretched the Tigers lead to ten points.

Monarchs stopped the rot in heat seven. Although Tigers ace Claus Vissing won the race, Pickering, who was fourth in his opening ride, claimed second place this time and, with partner Joel Andersson pinching third spot, this earned them a welcome share of the spoils, but the race was decided from the gate again.

Lawson replaced Ruddick in the eighth race but to no avail as the Tigers recorded their first 5-1 of the match, Sarjeant and Bickley easily outpacing Sedgmen and Lawson. The Tigers now led 31-17.

Monarchs gave Wells a tactical substitute outing in the next race and, along with Heeps, the Monarchs captain salvaged a 3-3 but they couldn’t reduce the Tigers’ overall lead.

No Monarchs rider had managed to win a race up until this point and that, in a nutshell, was the root of their problems. Yet another 4-2 from the Tigers gave them a commanding 38-22 lead after ten heats.

Wells then became the first visitor to win a race in heat 11 and, with Sedgmen finishing third, the 4-2 verdict reduced Tigers’ lead by two points.

And Pickering and Ruddick added a second 4-2 in heat 12 after Tigers reserve Chessell retired. Pickering rounded Jensen exiting the second bend and never looked back.

But the Tigers still led 42-30 and Cook won heat 13 despite not making the gate. Vissing clinched third spot for a lead of 46-32.

Another 4-2 in the penultimate race saw the Tigers hit the half-ton point mark as they now led 50-34. Cook clinched his five-ride 15 point maximum in the final race beating Pickering and Wellls for a 3-3 after Jensen retired. Monarchs top scorer was Wells with 12 points from six rides.

Glasgow: Cook 15, Jensen 10, Vissing 9, Bickley 7, Sarjeant 5, Starke 5, Chessell 1.

Monarchs: Wells 12, Pickering 9, Andersson 5, Heeps 5, Sedgmen 3, Lawson 2, Ruddick 1.