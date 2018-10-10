Aaron Hall and James Wood shine in Race to Dunbar

Kilspindie’s Aaron Hall and James Wood of Bathgate coped best in a wind gusting up to 40mph to claim victories in the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Race to Dunbar event.

Hall, one of three scratch players in the 54-strong field, carded a 73 – two under the CSS for the day – to win the scratch section by a shot from Gullane’s Joseph Cookson.

Craigmillar Park’s Conor O’Toole was third on 75 on a day when Renaissance Club member Sam Westwood, son of Ryder Cup vice-captain Lee, had to settle for an 84 in the testing conditions.

Gallacher, of course, cut his golfing teeth at Bathgate and the West Lothian club continues to have a conveyor belt of talent.

Wood, who plays off nine, topped the handicap leaderboard with a net 71, winning by three shots from Cambuslang’s Joseph Kelly with Fraser Wanstall (Royal Burgess), Fergus Brown and Samuel Mukherjee (Loretto) all a shot further back.

The end-of-season event, which involved both boys and girls, was for the leading players in the Order of Merits for older members of the Foundation.

Grace Crawford (Gullane) was the top girl on 87 in the scratch event while Ellie Ferguson (Craigmillar) finished 12th in the handicap section on 77.