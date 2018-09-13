Andrew Oldcorn hails putting tip from his 84-year-old dad

Capital ace Andrew Oldcorn is hoping a combination of local knowledge and a putting tip from his 84-year-old dad can help him get in the mix in the Scottish Seniors Open this weekend.

Oldcorn’s best effort in eight previous appearances in the event was a 14th-place finish behind Englishman Paul Eales at Archerfield Links two years ago.

At 58, he admits that his chances of adding to a brace of Staysure Tour title triumphs are starting to become slimmer with each passing season.

But the former PGA champion is feeling quietly confident heading into this week’s event as it pays a first visit to Craigielaw, a course he knows very well.

“My season has been frustrating, to be honest,” said Oldcorn, one of five Scots in the field. “I played really poorly at the beginning. In fact, it was probably the worst I have played in any season, including the main Tour, and I was very despondent.

“I then figured one or two things out. I got a very good putting tip off my dad, John, as that’s where I was really struggling. He’s 84 but I can still go to him for advice and he was the one who sussed that out. I changed my grip and it just transformed my season overnight. The next week I went to Germany and finished just outside the top 10.”

Oldcorn, who has since added two more top-15 finishes, added: “Things are picking up again for the Tour. David MacLaren (head of the circuit) has done a great job and is receiving support from Keith Pelley and David Williams, which is great.

“Unfortunately, a lot of my strong years came at a time when the Tour was struggling. But the day I don’t want to be doing this is the day I will quit.”