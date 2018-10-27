Andrew Oldcorn rolls back years in Hinton Bootland Trophy

Have your say

Capital ace Andrew Oldcorn rolled back the years to card a stunning round at Dalmahoy to be a worthy winner of the Hinton Bootland Trophy.

Playing in the latest East Alliance event of the season, the Kings Acre touring pro fired an eight-under-par 64 to finish five shots clear of the field.

Oldcorn, who is keeping his game sharp for the last three events of the Staysure Tour season, started with a birdie before making an eagle at the fourth as he went out in 34.

The former PGA champion then stormed home in 30, picking up five birdies in the last six holes in a grandstand finish.

The brilliance of Oldcorn’s effort was illustrated by the fact that only two other players in a 77-strong field managed to break par.

Daniel Flannery (Renaissance Club) finished second on 69, a shot ahead of the host club’s Ross Munro.

Kingsknowe’s Donny Munro topped the handicap section with a 71 off three, beating Murrayfield’s Alan Loughran by a shot.

Top trainee on 74 was Marc Owenson while Brian Chrystal (Baberton) and Willie Laing ( Prestonfield) shared the senior spoils on 74.