Archerfield Links to stage final stages of Lothians events

The winners of the Lothians Champion of Champions and Handicap Match Play events this year will be crowned at Archerfield Links.

Both tournaments will conclude at the East Lothian venue in August, with member clubs being encouraged to participate.

The closing date for both tournaments has been extended to Monday, March 4, with hopes high that entries of 72 for the Champion of Champions and 66 for the Handicap Match Play last year can at least be reached.

Rory Smith, who was representing both Dalmahoy and Heriot’s, won last year’s Champion of Champions, beating Craig Davidson (Craigielaw) in the final at Luffness. Smith will not be defending his title due to the fact he’s since turned pro.

Harburn’s Alan Thomson won the 2018 Handicap Matchplay, beating Ian Lambie (Linlithgow). A club can put anyone forward to represent it in this event.