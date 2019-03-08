Bathgate’s Joe Bryce posts scratch-winning score in East Alliance – again

Have your say

Bathgate amateur Joe Bryce maintained his recent good form to post a scratch-winning score for the second East Alliance event running.

His level-par 68 was the day’s best score at Londniddry by three shots, with Andy Marshall (Houston Golf Range) and the unattached Ross Neill sharing second spot.

In an event featuring 54 members, Newbattle’s Craig Surgeon won the overall prize, the Paterson Medal, with a net 68. He finished two ahead of Willie Miller (Falkirk Tryst), Jordan Whyte (Royal Aberdeen) and George Wither (Liberton).

Top senior on 71 was East Alliance vice president Mike Louden, who plays off three at Glencorse.

Heading into next week’s visit to Liberton, Ross Munro (golfclubs4cash) tops the scratch order of merit, with Wither holding a narrow lead over Laing in the handicap title race.

After the event at Liberton, a re-scheduled visit to Goswick is on the cards the following week before the championships at Gullane on 27 March.