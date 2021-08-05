Calum Hill fires 63 to set clubhouse target in Hero Open

Calum Hill reacts on the 14th hole during the first round of the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Joined by Richie Ramsay and David Law in putting the Saltire on the leaderboard in the £1.7 million event, Hill posted the clubhouse target with a stunning nine-under-par 63 on the Torrance Course.

The bogey-free effort was sparked by a burst of four straight birdies from the 12th after the 26-year-old started his opening circuit on the back nine on a perfect morning on the Fife coast.

Hill, who tied for 25th at the same venue in last year’s Scottish Championship presented by AXA, added a fifth gain at the par-5 ninth to be out in 31.

Calum Hill with his new caddie, Dan Parratt, during the first round of the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The Crook of Devon-based player looked to have gone off the boil for a spell following some eye-catching form earlier in the year, which included tying for fourth behind Dustin Johnson in the Saudi International.

But, on a day when he was back to his best, Hill kept his foot to the floor on the back nine, picking up birdies at the third, sixth and seventh, the latter completing a full set of red figures at the par 5s.

The effort was Hill’s lowest round of the season, improving on a closing 64 to finish third in the Kenya Savannah Classic.

Hill’s strong start on Scottish soil came with a new caddie on the bag, having recently parted company with Phil ‘Wobbly’ Morbey.

Richie Ramsay of Scotland tees off on the first hole during the first round of the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

David Burns, Hill’s coach, was on the bag for the Cazoo Classic in Wales a fortnight ago, but he has now linked up with Dan Parratt, who previously worked with former BMW PGA champion Ben An.

Hill, who is the third highest-ranked Scot in the world standings behind Bob MacIntyre and Martin Laird, sits 37th in this season’s Race to Dubai.

A strong finish to the campaign should see the three-time Challenge Tour winner secure a debut appearance in the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in November.

To the delight of the home fans, it was a brilliant morning for the Scots as Aberdonians Ramsay, who was playing in the same group as Hill, and Law both maintained their recent good form.

St Andrews provides a spectacular backdrop as David Law plays the 18th hole during the first round of the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Ramsay, who tied for fourth in the Irish Open then finished in the top 25 in the strongest-ever Scottish Open, was also bogey-free as he signed for a 67.

The three-time tour winner opened with five straight pars before picking up three shots in four holes before adding three more gains on his inward journey.

Also playing the back nine first, 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open winner Law was out in four-under after picking up shots at the 12th, 13th, 15th and 16th.

The two-time Scottish Amateur champion bogeyed the par-4 second, but it was another encouraging effort as he then birdied the third and seventh.

A total of 17 Scots are in the field, with four-time tour winner Stephen Gallacher, Marc Warren, Scott Jamieson and Connor Syme all heading out in the afternoon wave.

