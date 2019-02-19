Catriona Matthew secures spot at Women’s World Championship in Singapore

Catriona Matthew has secured a coveted invitation for the first big event of the ladies’ golf season – the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

The Lothians star was granted a spot in next week’s event at Sentosa Golf Club along with 19-year-old Muni He, China’s newest player on the LPGA circuit.

Since the start of the HSBC Women’s World Championship in 2008, Matthew has competed in nine editions of the tournament, with her best finish being eighth in 2011.

“I’m excited to return to Singapore to compete in this year’s HSBC Women’s World Championship and I am very grateful to HSBC for this invite,” said this year’s Solheim Cup captain at Gleneagles.

“It is such a great event in one of my favourite cities with a world-class field gathered so I am looking forward to what will be a fantastic week.

“I have been working hard on my game and am feeling refreshed after the Christmas break so can’t wait to return to Sentosa later this month.”