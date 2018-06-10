Connor Wilson is fitting winner of Stephen Gallacher Foundation Trophy

The Stephen Gallacher Foundation Trophy is in the hands of one of the players to have flourished thanks to the European Tour star’s support.

Castle Park’s Connor Wilson claimed the prize after pipping Australian-based Scot Josh Greer in an event reduced to two rounds due to bad weather on Saturday at Macdonald Cardrona near Peebles.

Two behind after an opening 69, Wilson closed with a 72 to finish on three-under, winning by a shot from Joondalup’s Greer.

“I’m really pleased as I have played in Foundation events since I was 11 so it is a good one for me to win,” said 17-year-old Wilson.

“I also met my coach, Davy Burns, through the Foundation and my whole game was solid over the two days.”

Wilson birdied first and third then had a double-bogey at the fifth. He slipped to one-over for round after starting for home witn a bogey, birdied the 12th and 14th before dropping a shot at the 15th.

Greer’s hopes of victory were dashed by a double-bogey 5 at the 13th and though he then birdied two of the last five holes, he came up just short.

“I minimised any mistakes and was also resilient and hopefully this win augurs well for the Sir Henry Cooper Masters at Nizel in a fortnight’s time,” added Wilson, whose family own Castle Park, near Gifford.

“The Scotland side for the European Boys’ Team Championship is being picked after that and hopefully this win has boosted my chances for that.”

In an event that saw three-time European Tour winner Gallacher on starting duties on both days before presenting the prizes, Fereneze’s Roddy McAuley finished third on 141.

Strathmore’s Kirsty Brodie beat Louise Duncan (West Kilbride) in a play-off to win the girls’ vase after they’d tied on 147, one ahead of Broomieknowe’s Hannah Darling.

Brodie prevailed at the second extra hole – the 18th – after both players had opened with birdies in the shoot-out.

“I’m very pleased to win this event,” said the 18-year-old, having landed the prize in her final attempt.

“I represented Scotland in the Europeans and Home Internationals last year, but this is my biggest individual achievement.”