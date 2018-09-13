Craigmillar Park retain Junior title

Craigmillar Park proved that last year’s return to winning ways in the Edinburgh Junior League after a 33-year drought was no fluke after retaining the title with a 3.5-2.5 victory over Turnhouse in this season’s final at Glencorse.

“Having reached in the final last year for the first time since 1984, to win for two years in a row as we did in 1983 and 1984, is just fantastic,” said delighted Craigmillar Park’s junior convenor Mary Richardson.

In a match that featured three scratch and handicap ties, the triumphant team consisted of Conor O’Toole, Mark Brooks, Sam Hall, Danny Hendry, Cameron Ledingham and Alessio Margiotta.

“We are so proud of our juniors at Craigmillar Park and they learn so much from this type of competition,” added Richardson. “In particular about teamwork, supporting each other whether they win or lose and being proud to represent their club.

“I really think junior golf is on the up again, but we need to do more to support junior club membership or competitions like this will not survive. It is my personal opinion that too much junior golf is played away from the club environment these days, and whilst I understand some of the reasons for that, unless we address this situation and get a better balance, we may be developing a whole new generation of nomadic golfers and the outlook of golf clubs is not a bright one.”