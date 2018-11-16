Danny Kay wins East Alliance Professional’s Trophy

Have your say

New member Danny Kay picked up The Professional’s Trophy in the latest East Alliance event of the season at Musselburgh.

Kay, who is attached to The Renaissance Club, carded a six-under-par 65 (30-35) to pip playing partner Zander Culverwell (Dunbar) by a shot.

The victory was set up by Kay, a former Scottish Amateur Championship runner-up, finishing two shots clear of three players.

Top trainee on 71 was Chris Curran (Bathgate) while Alex Logie (Dunbar) and George Wither (Liberton) shared the senior spoils on the same score.

In the previous event, host club pro Alan Reid picked up the Ramsay Trophy with a 68, pipping Liberton’s Kieran Cantley on a countback.

Cantley, a plus-three handicapper, carded a six-under 65 to secure the scratch prize.