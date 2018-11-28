David Drysdale offers advice to new Scots quartet on European Tour

David Drysdale has urged Scotland’s four new European Tour card holders to “stick with what you’ve got” as they bid to taste success on the circuit.

Grant Forrest, Liam Johnston, David Law and Bob MacIntyre all made the cut in last week’s Honma Hong Kong Open – the first event on the 2019 schedule.

This week Forrest and Johnston are playing in the AfrAsia Mauritius Open, while MacIntyre is Down Under for the Australian PGA Championship.

“It is brilliant to see,” said Drysdale of the quartet joining him and also the likes of Stephen Gallacher and Richie Ramsay in flying the Saltire on the circuit in the new campaign. “My advice to them would be don’t change anything that got you here. Don’t get wrapped up in coaches or golf equipment. You can come out here and get anything you want and it is easy to blame this or that.

“No, keep the game and keep the mindset that got you here. You know what works, so just keep it simple and stick with what you’ve got.

Drysdale, who started his 18th successive season on the circuit by finishing fifth in Hong Kong, is also in the Mauritius line up.

“They are welcome to come to talk to me at any time,” added the Cockburnspath man. “If they want a practice round, they only need to give me a shout and I am looking forward to seeing how they do.”