David Morgan to step down at Gullane for new post at Royal County Down

David Morgan is leaving his post as secretary at Gullane Golf Club to take up a similar role at Royal County Down in Northern Ireland.

Morgan succeeded Stephen Anthony at the East Lothian club after he left to become the Royal Troon secretary in 2014.

The latest departure, which comes in the wake of the club staging the Scottish Open for the second time in four years, was revealed to members in a letter from Keith Anderson, the Gullane captain.

Praising Morgan, he said: “He has made a huge impact in his time with us and has provided invaluable support to the committees (and captains) with which he has worked.

“I know that David has reached this decision with a heavy heart, and after much careful consideration. He has concluded that the opportunity in Northern Ireland is the right one for him and his family.”

Morgan, who had three courses, two clubhouses and around 80 staff under his wing at Gullane, is due to take up his new post in March.

Meanwhile, the Lothians Golf Association is searching for a new secretary/treasurer to take up the dual post on January 1, 2019. The home-based role involves around 20 hours per week and applications should be sent to LGARecruitment@edgewood.org.uk. The closing date is Monday.