David Rudd wins Tom Galloway Trophy

Teenager David Rudd pipped the experienced Alan Crabbe to claim the Tom Galloway Trophy as the East Alliance visited Falkirk Tryst.

Both players carded three-under-par 67s, Rudd’s a scratch effort while Crabbe’s one was a net score. Longniddry 18-year-old Rudd secured the day’s silverware in a card play-off by virtue of coming home in 31 helped by six birdies.

His overall score was two shots better in scratch terms than second-placed Colin Fraser (Peebles) with Liberton’s Kieran Cantley a further shot back.

Consolation for Kingsknowe man Crabbe came in claiming the handicap honours by two shots from Phil Leggate (Musselburgh). Top trainee on 72 was Scott Gillies (North Berwick) while the senior spoils were shared on the score by Walter Forsyth (Peebles), Donald MacKay (Royal Musselburgh) and Jim Scott (Minto).