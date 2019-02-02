Dispatch Trophy: Dates revealed for 2019 tournament

The countdown is under way for the 120th Dispatch Trophy after Edinburgh Leisure announced the dates for this year’s event at the Braids.

The historic team tournament will get begin on May 18, running through until the next Saturday after following its traditional pattern.

Mortonhall will be the defending champions, having triumphed at the first attempt with a two-hole win over Tantallon 2 in the final last May.

“For me, it was a great honour to be the Mortonhall team captain of our inaugural Dispatch-winning team,” said Ian Dickson.

“Hopefully in the future more clubs will enter two teams and more course-owning clubs like us will enter new teams with players like our own Alex Main last year to experience the highs and lows of this unique historical event.

“Mortonhall will be aiming to enter the same team to defend last year’s success and will be considering whether a second team entry might be justified.”

The entry fee is still £70 per team and the closing date is Monday, April 27. To enter a team, email DispatchTrophy@edinburghleisure.co.uk

For the third year running, the event will be sponsored by Golfclubs4cash, the Midlothian-based company that sells second-hand equipment.