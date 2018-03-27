Dispatch Trophy stalwart Bob Johnston passes away aged 88

Bob Johnston, a Dispatch Trophy stalwart for a long number of years, has died at the age of 88.

He went to school at Dr Bell’s on Leith Walk then Broughton Secondary before leaving at just 15 to start an apprenticeship with print firm Pillans & Wilson.

From 1957 until retiral in 1989, he worked for the Edinburgh Evening News, ending up overseeing production in the case room.

It was through his connection with the paper that Johnston became a member of the Dispatch Trophy committee, playing his part in helping run the historic team tournament at the Braids.

“Bobby was a great stalwart of the Dispatch Trophy,” said the event’s former convenor Hamish Coghill. “He had a real enthusiasm for the event and life in general. It also helped that he knew a lot of the people who took part in the event.”

Johnston, who was both a juvenile and junior footballer, played his golf at Carrickvale, Longniddry and Ratho Park.