Duncan Stewart inside Scottish Hydro Challenge top ten

KIRKLISTON-BASED Duncan Stewart returned to his roots to make a promising start in the £220,000 SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge in Aviemore.

Stewart, who hails from Grantown-on-Spey, opened with a two-under-par 69 to sit in the top 10 as fellow Scot David Law took route 66 to set the pace.

“I played good,” said Stewart, who is attached to Turnhouse. “I missed a couple of chances but I made a couple of really good pars just to keep things going.

“It’s something to build on. It’s very easy to shoot yourself out of it in the first round. I’ve been there and done that here before.”

Grant Forrest, the top Scot so far on the Challenge Tour this season, recovered from being three-over after six holes to card a level-par 71.

“It was a good recovery,” admitted the newly-turned 25-year-old. “I’ve made a habit of bouncing back from setbacks this season, which is nice.

“I don’t know what it is, to be honest. It’s just a case of trying to focus on the next shot rather than dwelling on the previous one.”

Livingston-based Chris Doak had a 75, one better than John Gallagher, while Gareth Wright and Danny Kay had to settle for 77 and 79 respectively.

Aberdonian Law leads by two after a fine bogey-free effort.