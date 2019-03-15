East Alliance: Chris Curran makes it a hat-trick for Bathgate members

Have your say

Chris Curran made it three wins in a row for Bathgate members in the East Alliance as he backed up Joe Bryce’s recent double success with victory at Liberton.

Curran carded a level-par 67 on the Capital course to top the scratch list and also claim the day’s overall prize, the Tom Galloway Trophy, on a card play-off.

In an event dominated by West Lothian players, Harburn’s Robin Cockburn carded a net 67 but his inward of 34 was three shots more than Curran’s score on the back nine.

In an event featuring 62 members, Curran finished two shots ahead of Gullane’s Marc Owenson in the scratch event, with Stephen Lamb (Glencorse) and Andy Marshall (Houston Golf Range) both on 70.

Playing off six, Cockburn had the consolation of winning top handicap prize, pipping Walter Forsyth (Peebles) and John Masterton (Mortonhall) by a shot.

Leading senior was Richard Dickinson (Dunbar) on net 71 while top trainee on 73 was Michael Bacigalupo (Glen).

Ross Munro and Willie Laing top the scratch and handicap order of merits respectively heading into the last regular event of the season at Goswick.